February 26 Morning Rush: Deputy marshal facing discipline, criticism for ‘shaming’ TikTok videos

1 A New Mexico deputy marshal is facing disciplinary action for videos he posted to the social media app Tik Tok. The videos show Magdalena Marshal’s Office deputy Carlos Valenzuela making fun of people who he says are intoxicated and people in the town of Magdalena are upset after the videos surfaced last month. In one video, he’s waking up a man who is passed out and in another, he shows someone stumbling. The videos have since been taken down and while the head of the Magdalena Marshal’s Office says Valenzuela will be disciplined, it’s not clear how.

Full story: Deputy marshal facing discipline, criticism for ‘shaming’ TikTok videos

2. A group of hunters is out thousands of dollars and without their prized hunts. The group says a taxidermist vanished with their animals and money. Local hunter Katie DeLorenzo says she paid Bosque Farms taxidermist Chris Morgan $1,000 to mount her prized oryx back in 2017. Morgans shop is now closed and customers say she still hasn’t returned their items and money. Morgan declined an interview but says he had to close shop for personal reasons and claims she is working to return items to her clients soon. Bosque Farms Police say they’ll turn in the case to the district attorney’s office.

Full story: Taxidermist closes shop, disappears with animals and money

3. Frigid air has taken over New Mexico this morning, and temps are in the single digits, teens, and twenties for everyone. Wear the winter gear today, as temps will stay freezing through the morning. Only warming into the 30s and 40s by the afternoon. Sunshine returns today, and the winds calm for most of the state, except the east-central plains, where winds will gust into the 30 mph range.

Full story: Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. Investigation Discovery is taking an inside look at the murder of an Albuquerque mail carrier. Marilyn Gandert was murdered inside her Taylor Rancho home in 2018. Days later, her body was found buried on the West Mesa. Gandert’s grandson Drake Bickett, his mother Alissa, and her friend Annie Rael all pleaded guilty in the case. Now, the crime series shows how police were able to crack the case.

Full story: Albuquerque case featured on true-crime series show

5. A UNM graduate who made it big in Hollywood is bringing his talents back to the school. He’s teaching a six-week ‘sitcom boot camp’ helping students write their own show. The UNM film students are diving into scriptwriting with the help of producer and writer Brian Levant who’s worked on productions like “Happy Days” and “Mork and Mindy”. The script Levant and students are working on is about a group of roommates with a complicated history. Students are holding one performance of “Showdown in Lobo Village” on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the campus’ Center for Dance.

Full story: ‘Sitcom boot camp’ putting UNM film students to the test

Top Morning Stories