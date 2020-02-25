February 25 Morning Rush: Albuquerque man tries to outrun police

1 A man is out of jail following his arrest after being involved in a high-speed chase. Earlier this month, the Albuquerque Police Department tried to pull over 18-year-old Joshua Ashford. Police say Ashford was driving 83-miles an hour near the Big-I. He then took off, allegedly driving as fast as 121 miles per hour before crashing into a highway barrier. Officers say they found a wad of cash in his pockets, drugs, and a stolen rifle inside the car. The district attorney tried to keep him locked up until trial however, Judge Neil Candelaria let him go.

Full story: Albuquerque man tries to outrun police

2. A North Valley woman is asking for answers after she says her puppy was left for dead. Melissa Lee says her dog Ruger went missing a month ago and she searched the neighborhood for him with no luck. Lee says on Monday she found him back in the yard, dead. She doesn’t know why someone might have targeted her or her dog.

Full story: North Valley woman’s dog mutilated, left in her yard

3. Light snow is moving across eastern NM this morning, which could cause low visibility and some slick spots on the roads. Scattered snow and some wintry mix will continue for eastern NM today, however, the west half of NM will stay dry and mostly sunny. Colder air settles in behind a cold front, and highs will be colder than average for the entire state, and temps will feel even colder due to wind.

Full story: Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. With so many rescues along the La Luz Trail, the Albuquerque Police Department is now calling for a seasonal closure to the popular hike. In the last two weeks alone, APD’s Open Space Unit rescued seven different groups of people off of La Luz Trail. Police say at first, conditions might not look that bad, but as hikers get further through the trail, more snow and ice can cause them to slip, inching closer to the 2,000-foot drops. Closing the trail is up to the U.S. Forest Service who did not get back to KRQE News 13 on considering a seasonal closure.

Full story: Albuquerque Police suggest seasonal closure of La Luz Trail

5. Albuquerque’s newest entertainment complex is expected to open soon which means new entertainment and new jobs. Phase one of Revel, located near I-25 and Montano, includes multiple restaurants, a sports bar, and Uptown Funk Dueling Pianos. Construction efforts will soon turn to phase two, with a concert hall to hold 3,000 people. Revel is scheduled to open on Friday, March 6.

Full story: Phase one of Revel entertainment complex done, doors opening next week

Top Morning Stories