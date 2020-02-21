February 21 Morning Rush: Video shows man steal phone on ART bus, run off

1 New video shows an Albuquerque man getting robbed on an ART bus and the thief running away. The incident happened earlier this month while two co-workers were grabbing lunch. Security video shows a man grabbing something and sprinting off the bus. The victim says it was his iPhone and has filed a claim with the city who is now reviewing the incident. APD issued a summons for the suspect, 24-year-old Jachan Villafuerte who will have to appear in court next month.

Full story: Video shows man steal phone on ART bus, runs off

2. Residents in a northeast Albuquerque neighborhood are asking for the city’s help in dealing with an illegal dumpsite. A huge pile of trash along Louisiana, north of Alameda has already been reported about twice in the last week. The city says it’s trying to contact the landowner. If they don’t respond in the next week, the city says it will clean the property and bill the landowner.

Full story: Northeast heights neighborhood reports growing illegal dump site

3. Most fog has dissipated, but the Clines Corner area is seeing dense fog this morning. Snow and some light rain showers have moved into the Quemado area and the west mountains. Otherwise, everyone else is waking up dry and cold with some cloud cover moving in. Today will be a warmer day for most.

Full story: Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. Project Birthday New Mexico launched last month, giving underprivileged kids a chance to celebrate their special day. Founder Jessica Lucero says she saw the need in Albuquerque and decided to take action. Project Birthday hopes to do at least 100 parties this year and is helping at Joy Junction through 2020. The parties include cake, pizza, STEM activities, and each birthday child gets a gift including a book, new outfit, and a toy.

Full story: Project Birthday NM providing birthday parties for homeless and needy children

5. If you’re in the market to find a forever furry friend, the animal shelter in Santa Fe is waiving adoption fees this weekend. The shelter says it’s overcrowded so they’re hoping to ease the number of dogs and cats in kennels. More than 90 animals are waiting to be adopted from that shelter. The deal is available at the main location from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday.

Full story: Santa Fe animal shelter waives adoption fees over weekend

Top Morning Stories