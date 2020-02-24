February 24 Morning Rush: Albuquerque police locate missing 2-year-old, father taken into custody

1 The search for the 2-year-old boy who was the center of an Albuquerque Amber Alert has been found safe. Johnny Arias went missing on Sunday night from a home near 98th Street and Gibson. Police have not said what prompted his biological father, 28-year-old Jose Arias to take the boy but court records show Arias has a violent past which includes child abuse, aggravated battery, and manslaughter.

2. A former firefighter is locked up just months after his charges in a rape case were dropped. Celso Montano was a suspect in two separate rape cases in 2009 and in 2012. The charges in the 2009 case were dropped last year after the victim died. Montano pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the 2012 rape case. Over the weekend, Montano was arrested again, this time another woman is accusing him of handcuffing, then choking her at his apartment. He’s charged with attempt to commit a second-degree felony and false imprisonment.

3. This morning is starting out dry with mostly clear skies, with cool temperatures. Winds are breezy in a couple of spots, but the strong wind will pick up across the state this afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect for the middle Rio Grande Valley, East Mountains, and East Central Plains from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Winds between 25-35 with gust up to 50 mph are expected.

4. The family of a missing Mennonite woman from Farmington may soon get some answers. An autopsy is set Monday for a body authorities believe could be 27-year-old Sasha Krause who went missing from her church last month. Over the weekend, deputies in Arizona say they found a body near Flagstaff. Authorities say the description of what the deceased person was wearing matches what Krause was last seen wearing.

5. Albuquerque will soon host a conference unlike any other it’s seen. The online news site Deadline Hollywood is coming to the city and bringing tv producers, directors, and production companies with them for a conference series called Hot Spots. It will focus on go-to cities for filming and Albuquerque is their inaugural stop. A local film liaison says this means big business for the area. The three-day conference will feature a number of industry leaders including actors who have filmed here before and will highlight why New Mexico’s a great place to film.

Top Morning Stories