February 20 Morning Rush: Lawmakers approve $7.6B budget after late night of debate

1 The state’s billion-dollar budget is heading to the governor’s desk. At around 1 a.m. on Thursday, the House agreed with the Senate’s updated version of the $7.6 billion budget. The largest chunk of the money, about $3.5 billion will go towards public education which includes a 4% pay raise for teachers and $320 million for early childhood programs. Millions of dollars to help fund college tuition and fees were also approved. Both chambers will return to the floor Thursday morning for the final day of the session.

2. All U.S. and state flags will be flown at half staff on Friday in honor of a fallen New Mexico soldier. Sergeant First Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez was killed earlier this month during a firefight in Afghanistan. The governor signed an executive order to honor him on Friday. His rosary is Thursday at 7 p.m. and his funeral is Friday at noon.

3. A cold front is creating some messy weather in eastern New Mexico this morning. Patchy dense fog, freezing fog, freezing drizzle, and snow is creating snowy and icy roadways. Use caution on the morning commute. The weather is clear in Albuquerque and in western NM, posing no threats. Wintry precip will push south during the morning, and fog and clouds will eventually clear by the midday-afternoon hours.

4. A small group of city workers is making a huge difference. They work under senior services and their job is to help the older community in Albuquerque. They do this by helping with everyday tasks that others may take for granted like changing smoke alarm batteries to installing fall prevention equipment, and it’s all free. City officials believe this service is underused because eligible residents don’t know they are available.

5. A New Mexico State Police officer is being hailed as a hero after he was captured on video saving a baby’s life. Earlier this month, Officer Mario Herrera heard a call come over the radio for a choking 11-month-old. He spotted the parents’ car and flagged them down, getting them to pull over and jumped into action.

