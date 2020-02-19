February 19 Morning Rush: Arrest made in 2019 death of 4-year-old boy

1 The public is learning more information about the Albuquerque man arrested for the death of his roommate’s 4-year-old, James Dunklee. Twenty-six-year-old Zerrick Marquez is behind bars after police say an autopsy found the boy was beaten. Dunklee was found unresponsive at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana in December. His mother says she was at work and left him with a couple she had been living with. Investigators say the boy had bruises all over his body as well as a skull fracture. Marquez told police he tripped and fell knee-first on the child while the boy slept. Police say there were also text messages between Marquez and his wife that talked about the abuse.

Full story: Arrest made in 2019 death of 4-year-old boy

2. UNM police are warning people to be on the lookout for some would-be carjackers. Police say on Friday, a red truck followed a car off-campus and motioned for it to pull over. That’s when people in two other cars pulled up and tried to steal the car but were unsuccessful. All three vehicles took off on I-25.

Full story: Three vehicles involved in suspected carjacking at UNM

3. Snow showers are moving through northern NM this morning, and some roads are snow-packed. Today will be a mainly dry day, with a few lingering snow showers in the mountains and the possibility for a light rain shower in southeast NM. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures mild for many of us.

Full story: Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. An Albuquerque production company says its goal is to find more opportunities for crews and talent. 8 Beat Films is the new production house and brainchild of local producer Keagan Karnes. In addition to doing commercials and the films in theaters, 8 Beat Films will also offer up production services, supplying crews and navigating New Mexico’s tax credit and film unions.

Full story: New film production company hiring New Mexico crews, talent

5. Coming off of a tough loss to Nevada, the Lobo men’s basketball team is already looking ahead to Sunday’s game. Former Lobo head coaches Steve Alford and Craig Neal came back to the Pit wearing Nevada blue, receiving a roar of boos from fans. The Lobos would trail by as much as 17 points. Guard Jaquan Lyle was doing his part to help try to secure a victory with a team-high of 416 points. Nevada would win 88 to 74.

Full story: Alford, Neal return to New Mexico and leave with a Nevada win

Top Morning Stories