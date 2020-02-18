February 18 Morning Rush: Neighbors urging city to tear down vacant home

1 Albuquerque city councilors are getting heat for another problem property that neighbors say is causing a lot of trouble for their westside neighborhood. People living near Coors and Ladera say one home is quite the eyesore. The property has been vacant for three years and the city says it’s already boarded up and given the owners several warnings. The city council will decide if they want to give the owners a deadline to fix it up or knock it down.

2. A New Mexico high school substitute teacher will not be returning to work and is facing sexual assault charges. New Mexico State Police say a 16-year-old female student at Valencia High School claims 50-year-old substitute and assistant coach Lawrence Larson assaulted hear. The student says she was able to fight off Larson and escape. State Police say Larson confessed to touching the girl and is now behind bars. The school district says Larson has been fired.

3. A cold front is moving across the state this morning, which has popped up some light snow showers in northeast NM. Those will have little to no impact on the morning commute. The weather will stay dry across the state today from 8 AM, on.

4. Another possible location for the city’s controversial homeless shelter has surfaced. The Albuquerque Journal reports two city councilors are considering the Crowne Plaza hotel near the Big-I as an option. Currently, the hotel and neighboring Fairfield Inn are up for sale as a package deal. There’s been a lot of debate over where the new shelter should go including a spot near UNM’s campus.

5. A local business owner along Route 66 is asking for more help on a special project. In 2016, Vickie Ashcraft, owner of Enchanted Trails had the vision to build a giant tree made out of hubcaps. She was asking for at least 200 hubcaps to be donated to bring the massive statue to life and actually got close to 300. She now says she underestimated the size and needs even more hubcaps.

Top Morning Stories