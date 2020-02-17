February 17 Morning Rush: Rio Rancho couple believes house burglarized by neighbors

1 A Rio Rancho couple says someone broke into their home this weekend and stole a lot of their valuables. The couple believes they found who was behind the crime after finding footprints from their home to a house directly behind theirs. Rio Rancho police confirm they are investigating and did find a number of the couple’s things at a nearby house.

2. An Albuquerque suspect who’s part of the Metro 15 is now behind bars. Gerald Marquez was one of the original suspects placed on the Metro 15 list back in November. He had been wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. APD says he was arrested on Sunday by the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office from a Crime Stoppers tip.

3. This morning is quiet and dry, and temperatures not too cold. We will have another mild day today, as the mild temps carry over from the weekend! Skies stay dry today, and winds will be breezy at times, up to 20 mph in the middle Rio Grande Valley and the east mountains could see winds up to around 30.

4. New Police video shows the night Albuquerque Police Department officers say they found Jeannie Kee Yazzie drunk and refusing to get out of her car. In December, police were called to an SUV crashed into a curb near Osuna and San Mateo. Investigators say 41-year-old Yazzie’s SUV was leaking fluid and had alcohol inside the vehicle. In a criminal complaint, police say Yazzie had slurred speech and tried multiple times to put the car in drive. Yazzie faces seven charges including aggravated DWI and failure to obey police.

5. The return of UFC fights proved to be big for Rio Rancho. New numbers show more than 6,400 people showed up for the fight night on Saturday. Six local fighters along with a number of premiere fighters battled it out at the Santa Ana Star Center. UFC announced the event was almost sold out at the venue that seats about 7,000. UFC also earned $596,000 at the gate. The last time UFC hosted fights in New Mexico was back in 2014 in Albuquerque.

Top Morning Stories