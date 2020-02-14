February 14 Morning Rush: Controversial ‘red flag law’ passes the House

1 The controversial ‘red flag’ gun law is making its way to the governor’s desk where she is expected to sign it. After hours of debate lasting late into Thursday night, the House passed it 39 to 31. Under the bill, law enforcement can petition the courts to temporarily remove someone’s guns for up to 10 days until a hearing. That’s if they feel the person is a threat. Backers of the bill say it could prevent mass shootings and deadly domestic violence situations, however, opponents argue the bill is unconstitutional.

2. The defense attorney for an Alburquerque teen arrested for pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy is asking testimony surrounding his client’s mental health be allowed during the trial. Back in September, Brenden Wysynski was stopped by the Albuquerque Police Department after he told officers he pulled a man over for speeding on I-40. His attorneys want to call his mother and a psychologist to talk about his psychological condition. However, the district attorney’s office argues it is irrelevant because the trial is to determine if Wysynski committed a crime, not why he might have done it.

3. Dense, patchy fog is blanketing eastern New Mexico this morning. Be sure to give yourself extra time for the commute. The central and western thirds of the state are starting clear and dry. Today will be a warmer day, with high temperatures warming near average.

4. On a day filled with love, a small community in Albuquerque is asking that you show love to two teen girls who lost their mother to a sudden heart attack. Monica Fuchs, 42, was a familiar face at both of her 17-year-old daughters’ school activities but died last month. The girls are now staying with their grandfather. The Del Norte community where the teens attend school have created a GoFundMe for the family.

5. This year, some local seniors are getting an extra special surprise this Valentine’s Day. The company Visiting Angels say they hope to help this year with something as simple as a hug. Typically, Visiting Angels provide home and companion care for seniors but for days now, they’ve been delivering chocolates, flowers, and a hug to local seniors. One senior told KRQE News 13 the time they spent with him outweighs the gifts. Visiting Angels will continue the surprise hugs and gifts throughout the day on Friday.

