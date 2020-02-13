February 13 Morning Rush: Senate committee votes to table high profile marijuana legalization bill

1 Legalizing marijuana in New Mexico likely won’t happen this year because late Wednesday night, two Democrat lawmakers joined in a 6-4 vote to table Senate Bill 115. The measure would have sheltered the state’s medical cannabis program and expunged the convictions form people’s criminal records for having small amounts of pot. Governor Lujan Grisham says legalization would have helped the state’s economy. The vote leaves little to no chance for reviving the bill before the end of the session next week.

Full story: Senate committee votes to table high profile marijuana legalization bill

2. A pregnant Albuquerque mother is recovering after getting carbon monoxide poisoning in her apartment. Destanie Mendoza, 22, says for months, she asked Casa Bonita Apartments to check her appliances and they told her everything was fine. An inspector from the New Mexico Gas Company did find evidence of carbon monoxide. They say a broken vent on the water heater and furnace, which the apartment complex is supposed to maintain, was spewing carbon monoxide into her apartment. Mendoza and her sister went to the hospital where test results showed high levels of carbon monoxide in their blood.

Full story: Pregnant woman rushed to hospital following carbon monoxide leak in Albuquerque apartment

3. Snow showers are ending in northeast/east New Mexico this morning, and slick conditions are being reported in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Northeast Highlands. Temperatures are frigid cold, so make sure to dress warmly this morning. Today, temperatures will warm up a couple of degrees in Albuquerque, and the southwest side of the state.

Full story: Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. Parents are calling on Albuquerque Public Schools to do more after a string of reported suicides. On Wednesday night, there was a vigil at Manzano for senior Hannah Ulibarri. She is reportedly the second student to die by suicide at Manzano in just a week. The district says they provide counseling resources for all students. Hannah’s family has put together an endowment fund to raise money for crisis intervention.

Full story: String of reported suicides at Albuquerque Public Schools raise concerns

5. The smell of roasting green chile is inspiring new works from New Mexico musician Colin Hazelbaker. Going by the name Diles, his new album is now available on streaming sites. Diles’ music is hip-hop based and reflecting the melting pot of the state. He says he often works with other musicians from around the world, many who are also based in the Albuquerque area. You can find “Green Chile in the Air, Volume 9” on sites like Apple Music and Spotify now.

Full story: Local artist releases album compilation inspired by New Mexico and green chile

Top Morning Stories