February 11 Morning Rush: Winter storm brings blowing snow, cold temperatures to New Mexico

1 The winter storm is in full effect this morning, and many schools and workplaces are closed or delayed due to snowy roads. Winter storm warnings will last until 11 PM tonight, and last through Wednesday morning for the south end of New Mexico. Winds are very strong, causing blowing snow, reduced visibility, and creating icier road conditions. These winds are also making temperatures feel much colder this morning.

Full story: Winter storm brings blowing snow, cold temperatures to New Mexico

2. The metro area is getting hit hard by a blast of winter weather leading to numerous closures and delays on Tuesday.

Full story: Closings & Delays

3. The City of Albuquerque says it’s ready to fight over a sanctuary city policy that could put funds in jeopardy. Mayor Tim Keller signed the immigrant-friendly resolution two years ago which says no city resources can help enforce federal immigration law. In a guest column published in the Albuquerque Journal, New Mexico’s U.S. Attorney John Anderson says that policy may prevent the city from getting roughly $10 million to fight violent crime. The city is likening the threat to extortion and say they plan to apply for the grant funds and if they’re denied, they’re ready to sue.

Full story: Feds warn Albuquerque ‘sanctuary’ policies may jeopardize crime fighting funds

4. A warning for neighbors as residents in a southwest neighborhood say thieves have been taking catalytic converters. One woman’s van that she uses to transport her son’s wheelchair was hit at her home near 98th Street and Tower. The owner’s home surveillance video from Friday shows two men ring her doorbell, check out the van, then come back and swipe the part.

Full story: Albuquerque woman says thieves targeting her neighborhood

5. A New Mexico soldier is embarking on a brand new friendship with a penpal that he says helped to get through his tour in Kuwait. A letter written by Albuquerque middle school student, Jarely Acosta made it more than 7,000 miles around the world to Kuwait. It ended up in the hands of Albuquerque native, Army Sergeant Uriel Corral Guzman. Members of Blue Star Moms helped arrange for the student and soldier to meet, something the student never expected.

Full story: Soldier from Albuquerque meets the student whose letter made it to him overseas

