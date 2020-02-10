February 10 Morning Rush: Rio Rancho woman arrested for hitting woman with car

1 A Rio Rancho woman is scheduled to be in court on Thursday after being accused of hitting another woman with her car. The incident happened back in December at Coronado Mall. Police say the victim told them that a woman who wanted their parking spot kept hitting them with her car, and at one point, physically attacking her. Authorities say that the attacker is Lena Dodrill. When police caught up with Dodrill, she said she was the one who was attacked. She was later arrested.

2. Monday morning, widespread rain is moving across the central and southern parts of New Mexico, including the middle Rio Grande Valley, while light to moderate snowfall is coming down in the mountain elevations to the west, central and northern parts of the state. Today, southerly winds will bring in moisture and mild air, so scattered rain showers are likely throughout the day. Make sure to have an umbrella.

3. Funeral plans will soon be underway for two U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan and one is from New Mexico. Officials say 28-year-old Sergeant First Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez from Las Cruces was killed on Saturday, shot by a man in an Afghan army uniform. Sergeant Rodriguez was a 2009 graduate of Mayfield High School.

4. Children with autism are getting a helping hand from a New Mexico fisherman. Matt Pellatier is designing realistic eyes for fishing lures to raise money for kids who need pricey therapy. He hopes the money he makes from fundraising will benefit the local cause, Abrazos in Bernalillo. The group says they will be the first nonprofit in the state to offer one-on-one therapy. Pellatier is also asking people to send him creative lure designs. The winner will be announced in April which is Autism Awareness month.

5. You could have a chance to reimagine the iconic Albuquerque Railyards. UNM’s School of Architecture and Planning is hosting a writing competition and is accepting submissions for poems, short stories, and other fiction that features the site.

Top Morning Stories