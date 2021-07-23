Feasibility study released on potential sites for New Mexico United stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque released a study on where a stadium for New Mexico United could be built, and what it could look like. It includes a number of options including three proposals surrounding the Rail Yards. The top two sites are Coal and Broadway and Second and Iron.

Another option is at 12th and I-40 in the Sawmill area. They each have different designs based on a number of factors including location and cost. The team told KRQE News 13 in the past, they prefer the stadium to be in downtown Albuquerque. This is a developing story.