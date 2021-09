ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI will announce an initiative to combat hate crimes in Albuquerque at a news conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m. KRQE News 13 will stream the event on this page.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda will be joined by acting U.S. Attorney Fred Federici, Mayor Tim Keller, Police Chief Harold Medina, City Councilor Lan Sena, and other community leaders.