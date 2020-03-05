FBI Teen Academy now accepting applications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – If you are a high school junior or senior in Albuquerque, there’s an opportunity for you to see what it’s like being in the FBI. The FBI Teen Academy is now accepting applications for their class in June.

FBI Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Madrid visits the set along with Atrisco Heritage High School student Amalia Wilson and Cibola High School student Castle Brownell to discuss the academy and how you can sign up.

The FBI Teen Academy is accepting applications for its June 8 through June 12 class that will take place at the FBI field office in Albuquerque. The deadline to apply is April 15.

“They do have an essay to write, they have to submit a transcript, and ideally they don’t have to live in Albuquerque but they are responsible for transportation costs and any lodging fees. We’ve had people from Raton, Taos, Roswell, even from out of state so as long as they have a relative in New Mexico they’re eligible to apply,” said Samantha.

Juniors and seniors for the 2020-2021 year are eligible to attend. The academy is free and will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Presentations will cover a wide range of FBI topics such as terrorism, cybersecurity, and SWAT. The class is limited to 24 participants. Students will also have the opportunity to participate in the FBI Special Agent Physical Fitness Test.

Applications can be obtained by sending an email to aq.outreach@fbi.gov. Applications are due April 15.