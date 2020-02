ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s still time to sign up for the FBI’s teen academy.

High school juniors and seniors can spend a week with the agency in Albuquerque. They’ll receive training in a variety of areas like cybersecurity, evidence handling and terrorism.

The academy will be held on June 8 to 12. The deadline to apply is April 15.

For more information, click here.