FBI seeking help in finding Albuquerque credit union robber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for help in finding a man they say tried robbing an Albuquerque credit union. They say this man tried to rob the Rio Grande Credit Union off San Pedro and Lomas around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The man is described as being in his 30s, around 5’7″ tall, with a skinny build. He was wearing a hoodie with the text “New Mexico Lobos” on the front, a white surgical mask, and a dark New York Yankees ball cap. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI or Crime Stoppers.

