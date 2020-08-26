FBI offering reward for information on 2015 bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is offering $1,000 reward for information on a bank robbery from 2015. Authorities say a woman robbed the Bank of Albuquerque on Wyoming On October 27, 2015, between approximately 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.
They say she was wearing a black wig, large sunglasses, dark pajama pants with images of skulls on them, a dark, loose-fitting sweatshirt and tennis shoes. She was between 40 and 45 years old. The FBI says if you know who she is, call 505-889-1300.
#WANTED by the #FBI: We are looking for the Pajama Bandit who robbed Bank of Albuquerque 4201 Wyoming Blvd NE in ABQ on 10/27/2015. If you know who or where she is, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1K. 505-889-1300. https://t.co/O6nz1PTr3e pic.twitter.com/g40gsWokOi— FBI Albuquerque (@FBIAlbuquerque) August 25, 2020