FBI offering reward for information in Albuquerque bank robbery last year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is now offering a reward for information on a bank robbery last year in Albuquerque. Authorities say this man robbed the Bank of the West on San Mateo last September. They say he is closed to six-feet tall, in his 30s and Native American or Hispanic. The FBI is offering $1,000.
The FBI says if you have any information about this case, contact your local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov or call 505-889-1300.
