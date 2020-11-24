FBI looking to hire new victim specialists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI in Albuquerque is looking to help crime victims. They are also hoping you might be interested in joining the FBI as a career. KRQE News 13 spoke with a victim specialist who said the job is crucial within the FBI and is very rewarding.

“It’s not always the best outcome but being there just really makes you feel good that you can help that person or that family through that situation and just being able to know that that family isn’t alone and we’re there right by their side throughout the whole investigation,” said Carla Romero.

Romero has been an FBI victim’s specialist for the last 10 years. She said the job requires to be on call every day of the year, at all hours. But she wouldn’t trade it for anything.

One case that has stuck with Romero throughout the years is the mass shooting that happened in Las Vegas during a music festival back in 2017. Her primary role, in that case, was helping victims’ families here in New Mexico with the logistics when it comes to a loved one being killed in a tragic incident.

“We had to find services and support to help them with the funeral expenses, the repatriation with the body back to New Mexico and then again just really guiding the family through that whole process,” said Romero.

Romero said the FBI isn’t looking for just anyone to fill the crucial roles. You have to have a bachelor’s degree in the social sciences field and at least three years of working in victim services. She said the salary could be up to $86,000 depending on the candidate’s experience. The deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 30.

Don’t Miss