FBI looking for bank robber who escaped in convertible in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI says a man made his escape in a convertible after robbing an Albuquerque bank Thursday morning. They say he showed a handgun and demanded money from a teller at Bank of the West inside the Smith’s on 4th near Montano around 10: 20 a.m. He left in a white Ford Mustang convertible with no license plates.

Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic or Native American male, approximately 6’3″ tall, weighing about 250 to 300 pounds, with very short hair or bald, and dark, thick eyebrows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505-843-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Photo courtesy of FBI Albuquerque Division.

