ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward for info to help catch and convict a robbery suspect. The FBI says the man robbed the U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union at 2500 12th Street NW on December 18.

Law enforcement describes the suspect as a white or Hispanic male with facial hair or stubble. They say he is around 5’7″ to 5’10” tall, with a heavier build. He also wore a blonde and black wig, a black hoodie, blue jeans, gray sneakers, sunglasses, and blue gloves, the FBI says.

The FBI is offering up to $2,000 for info leading to an arrest and convictions. Tips can be called in to (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.

If convicted, a bank robber can receive up to 20 years in prison, or up to 25 years in prison if they use a gun, the FBI says.