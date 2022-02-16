ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Gun crime equals federal time, no parole.” That’s the new message from Albuquerque’s FBI office, which announced a new digital billboard campaign amid a series of recent high-profile incidents.

The announcement came during a news conference Wednesday morning, with FBI officers standing alongside New Mexico’s top federal prosecutors and leaders from Albuquerque Police, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the New Mexico Department of Public Safety. The new gun crime message will be displayed on roadside billboards throughout the city over the next 12 weeks.

Since 2017, federal officials say at least 500 cases have been taking out of state courts to be prosecuted in federal courts which often carry stiffer sentences and tougher rules related to pre-trial detention.

