LAGUNA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking into a shooting involving a Homeland Security Investigations agent that occurred near Route 66 Casino Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Officials say no agents were injured, but one subject was wounded.
Several vehicles were roped inside the caution tape. It’s not yet known if any of those vehicles are in any connection to what happened. The FBI is leading the investigation but tribal and state police are both on the scene. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.