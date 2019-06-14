FBI creates special task force to tackle crime in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s FBI Division says crime in the city has gotten so bad, they have decided to step in with a brand new Violent Crimes Task Force.

“It was primarily the trend of the crime problem in Albuquerque increasing, and we want to see that decreased,” says Special Agent in Charge, Jim Langenberg.

In order to do that, Langenberg created the Violent Crimes Task Force.

“Their mission primarily is to focus on repeat violent offenders, both adult and juvenile who are committing federal crimes,” he says.

That team has members from APD, State Police, and the Sheriff’s Office, working alongside FBI agents.

“We’re sharing intelligence across the three different agencies, as well as other local law enforcement agencies, to identify those repeat violent offenders,” says Langenberg.

Even though the task force is only two months old, they’ve already made some progress.

“Make no mistake about it, this young man had in his possession a weapon of war,” said District Attorney Raul Torrez on June 5.

“The identification and arrest of Mr. (Nathaniel) Valenzuela. He was a juvenile who was on Instagram, showing large amounts of money, fentanyl laced pills, and firearms,” says Langenberg.

Langenberg says another reason why creating the Violent Crimes Task Force was so important to him, was to break down any misconceptions that the FBI only focuses on national security.

“We do want to be a part of the aggressive actions to mitigate and reduce the crime rate here in Albuquerque,” he says.

He hopes this will create lasting changes in Albuquerque.

“I think we will make a significant dent,” Langenberg says.

This task force also covers Valencia, Sandoval, and Torrance counties. It will also assist other counties throughout the state if needed.

The FBI would not say how many arrests this task force has made, and would not reveal any tactics they’re using to go after criminals.