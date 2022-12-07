ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI’s Albuquerque branch is giving community leaders in the city an inside look at the FBI. The Citizens Academy is an eight-session program open to New Mexico’s business, religious, civic, and community leaders.

The program will be held at the FBI field office in Albuquerque. It runs from February 22 – April 26. The FBI is currently accepting nominations for the program. Nomination forms must be completed and emailed to AQ.Outreach@fbi.gov by Wednesday, December 14. For more information and to find nomination forms visit fbi.gov/AQoutreach

Requirements for nomination into the Citizens Academy: