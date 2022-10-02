ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were called to the Sunport Sunday morning. They said there was a security threat, but they haven’t specified what that entails.

The American Airlines Flight 928 from Texas to New Mexico had to be evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport.

Airport officials said there were 179 people aboard the flight, and no injuries were reported. The FBI is actively investigating the incident.

Sunport officials said everything returned back to normal after the evacuation, and flights are running on schedule.