ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and APD held a hiring event at UNM Saturday morning with the help of the NAACP, looking to diversify their ranks. “What we’re trying to do is to make sure that the FBI, as far as population goes across the country, is in line with what our communities actually look like from state to state,” said Special Agent Raul Bujanda with the FBI.

While that is a goal both departments want to accomplish, they say their priority is to solve crimes in the metro. Both are in desperate need of recruits. APD is offering up to a $10,000 signing bonus.