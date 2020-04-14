FBI Albuquerque to host live Twitter chat on recruitment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI’s Albuquerque Division will be hosting a live Twitter chat on Wednesday, April 15 at noon that will highlight recruitment.

The public will be able to have their questions answered by FBI recruiters regarding required qualifications needed to become an FBI Special Agent in addition to other information on professions such as intelligence analysts, IT specialists, linguists, and computer scientists. Those interested can submit their questions to @FBIAlbuquerque using the hashtag #AskFBI.

“In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, FBI in-person recruiting events are temporarily cancelled,” said James Langenberg, Special Agent in charge of the Albuquerque FBI Division. “However, we have not stopped our recruiting and hiring efforts. We still are active on social media and accepting applications.”

The FBI has multiple job openings that are posted online including a computer scientist position in the Albuquerque Division.

