ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is once again giving your kids a chance to learn more about how they fight crime. Albuquerque agents will once again host its Teen Academy.

The program will give the youth a behind-the-scenes look at the job.

The session is set for July 29 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to all high schoolers and incoming freshmen.

To apply, you must download this application and submit it by June 30, 2023, by sending it to AQ.Outreach@fbi.gov. If you prefer to mail the application, send it to the following address:

FBI Albuquerque—Community Outreach

4200 Luecking Park Ave NE

Albuquerque, NM 87107

The school official’s endorsement and student’s GPA are not required parts of the application, but you can fill them out if you wish.