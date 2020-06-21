Fathers spend their special day at the park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families are celebrating the fathers in their lives at Albuquerque parks. This Father’s Day, News 13 caught several people enjoying the parks that reopened last week for the first time since the pandemic began.

Families could be seen taking walks and relaxing on the park benches, while kids were back on the playgrounds. People we talked to say it’s a fun way to spend the holiday.

“You just need to be outdoors. Just really taking it in, it’s very meditative. I mean, there’s just nothing like it. Good quality family time. Nothing like it,” said Jamie Jung. The City says crews are disinfecting the playground equipment often and there are signs reminding people to practice social distancing and to wear masks.

