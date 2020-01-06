Fathers Building Futures provides on the job woodshop training as path to recidivism prevention

Fathers Building Futures began as a program of PB&J Family Services and later became its own nonprofit organization in 2017 as an economic development initiative for fathers demonstrating professional promise. Fathers in the program receive training in the organization’s custom woodshop.

Executive Director of the nonprofit, Joseph Shaw and Bookkeeper Robert Gilbert discuss the initiative and how it helps to prevent recidivism.

(courtesy Fathers Building Futures)

“Our primary focus is providing on the job training to dads coming home from prison. We have a custom woodshop where we work with them on their job development and work skills. We do some resume building, some mock interviews, just getting them ready to re-enter back into New Mexico workforce and also to the lives of their families,” said Joseph.

While 96% of incarcerated citizens will be returning home after they complete their sentences, about 48% of them will return to prison within three years. Research has shown that the primary reason why individuals return to a life of crime is a lack of immediate employment.

Fathers Building Futures provides immediate income for their clients by using a 20-hour a week model to be used as a stepping stone towards long-term employment. Fathers Building Futures’ clients have a recidivism rate that is less than half of the New Mexico average.

(courtesy Fathers Building Futures)

Services at Fathers Building Futures are available to all eligible individuals regardless of race, gender, age, disability, or religion. The organization sells the items created in the woodshop which includes lazy Susans, Urns, cutting boards, as well as unique and custom pieces.

Fathers Building Futures is located in Broadbent Business Park at 2705 Pan American Freeway NE, Ste. B and are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.