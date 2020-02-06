Fathers Building Futures awarded with Albuquerque Involved’s January grant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) -When a person gets released from prison, reacclimating back into society isn’t always easy which is where Fathers Building Futures steps in. The nonprofit works to ensure parents and families experiencing barriers from incarceration have the best opportunities for stability; emotionally, socially, and financially.

Albuquerque Involved Board Member Shana Barker and Fathers Building Futures Executive Director Joseph Shaw visit the set to discuss the program and the success it’s seen over the years. Albuquerque Involved is a nonprofit donation and service organization that allows Albuquerque residents to discover local nonprofit agencies.

Each month, member contributions are combined and are awarded as a grant to one local nonprofit agency. In January, Fathers Building Futures was awarded their grant of $3,180.

Joseph explains that this grant will allow Fathers Building Futures to keep bringing people through the program. “We’re gonna apply it to subsidize wages. We provide training in our custom woodshop so the dads get vetted through our program in the woodshop and we transition them into New Mexico’s workforce,” said Joseph.

Fathers Building Futures provides services to all eligible individuals regardless of race, gender, age, disability, or religion. For more information, visit Fathers Building Futures online.

For more information on Albuquerque Involved, visit their website.