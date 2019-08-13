Father shot by toddler in 2015 arrested for possession of a firearm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father who made headlines when his 3-year-old shot him nearly four years ago has been arrested again.

Saturday night, deputies arrested Justin Reynolds, 29, near Osuna and Edith. BCSO said it received a tip that someone with a felony warrant was living in the trailer park, who was also in possession of a firearm.

Reynolds is no stranger to the law. He’s been in-and-out of jail since 2009. But in 2015, Reynolds made news headlines. Police were dispatched to a motel off Menual and University after calls came in that Reynolds and his girlfriend were shot by their 3-year-old son.

APD said the child grabbed a gun that was in his mom’s purse and fired a shot that went through Reynold’s backside, out his thigh, then into his mom’s arm. The couple was charged with child abuse, but the District Attorney’s office said the charges were dismissed because witnesses wouldn’t cooperate.

In this latest case, deputies said Reynolds admitted to knowing there was a gun in his car but claimed it was his wife’s. It’s still unclear what Reynolds had a warrant for.

Prosecutors have already filed a motion to keep him locked up until trial.