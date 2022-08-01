ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father is showing support for his young son, who is battling cancer, while raising money to help others like him. “After completing 10, really grueling rounds of intense chemotherapy, he’s finally growing his hair back, and I want to grow my hair out with him,” said father, Michael Casaus.

For the past year, three-year-old Sebastian has been fighting an aggressive, rare cancer called myoepithelial carcinoma, which is extremely rare and has a high rate of reoccurrence. He recently wrapped up his tenth and final round of chemo.

Now Michael has committed to going through the process of re-growing his hair alongside his son. “This is for you, Sebas. This is the least I could do after all you’ve been through. I love you mijo.”

The family made a video as part of a fundraiser they started to facilitate research into the rare and deadly disease. So far, they have raised nearly $6,000. For more information, visit their GoFundMe page.