Father says his daughter was victim in fatal I-25 crash, hosts candlelight vigil

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A grieving father is speaking out saying his daughter was one of the children killed in a fatal crash along I-25 Tuesday morning. Joseph Moya said his seven-year-old daughter Amariah Moya was one of the victims. Friends and family gathered at a South Valley park Wednesday night to remember her.

Joseph was supposed to come into town this weekend to celebrate Easter with his daughter but now he is having to plan her funeral instead. He said he got a call from his daughter’s aunt saying there was an emergency. Joseph said his daughter was in the car with her mom, her mom’s friend, and three others Tuesday morning. Police say the driver was speeding on westbound I-40 onto northbound I-25 when the car went airborne and crashed into a concrete barrier. Amariah and a boy, who was not even one-year-old, died.

“I was pretty devastated and shocked. Confused. It’s kind of hard to put in words, the feeling of losing a kid,” Moya said. The adult passenger told police she and the driver, who Moya said is Amariah’s mom, had been drinking. Moya made a point to not say anything negative about Amariah’s mom but it was still hard to hear.

“Pretty disappointed…You know, as a parent you’re supposed to you know, take care of your kid and obviously not put her or any other kids in that type of situation. So, I was probably more disappointed than anything,” he said. Moya is focused on remembering and honoring his daughter who he said loved video games and playing with her pet snake.

“She was a great kid. She was very happy and outgoing. She just, she just always had a positive attitude,” he said. “I just want them to know that she was a happy girl and her life was just it ended too soon. She had a lot of potential and a lot of family that loved her that she never got to meet. And just, her life was cut too short.”

Moya has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral arrangements for his daughter.

Criminal charges are pending for the driver, who was still in the hospital in critical condition as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. Police said another child passenger who was taken to the hospital after the crash also remains in critical condition. The fourth child passenger and other adult passenger were taken to the hospital after the crash but there is no word on their conditions at this time.