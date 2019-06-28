Father of murder victim emotional during suspect’s court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an emotional day in court as family watched the man accused of murdering an Albuquerque mother and daughter, face a judge for the first time.

Shanta Hanish’s father couldn’t contain himself in court Friday when Jesus Cartagena appeared on screen before a judge. He was overcome with tears and emotion.

Police say 20-year old Cartagena killed his ex-girlfriend Shanta Hanish, a UNM student, and her mother, Laura. Laura’s co-workers at the Public Defender’s Office went to check on her last Friday when she didn’t show up to work and found the bodies at their Nob Hill home.

Police say Cartagena was distraught over the couple’s recent break up. They had been together for five years.

They lived an apartment near Coal and Washington before Shanta moved back in with her mom. Following the move, police say Cartagena started stalking her.

They say he broke into the Hanish home, stabbed them to death, then tried to take off to Mexico. Last weekend, Cartagena turned himself into El Paso Police, admitting to the murders.

Friday, Cartagena faced a Metro Court judge. Within minutes of his appearance, Shanta’s father, David Wakeman, had a few words for him.

“You killed my daughter you son of a b****! It’s not over! You’re lucky you’re behind that! You’re so lucky!”

Metro Court Judge Michelle Dowler decided to hold Cartagena without bond until a District Court judge decides if he should stay in jail until trial.

The Bernaillo County District Attorney’s Office says Cartagena has no criminal history. He is expected to see a District Court judge sometime next week.

