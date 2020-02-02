Father-Daughter dance held in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a night full of music, dancing, and special memories. It’s a Valentine dance spent with Daddy’s Little Girl.
The Rio Rancho Parks and Recreation Department held a father and daughter Valentine Dance at the Star Heights Recreation Center. “It’s important to do these things and these activities to show your daughter what to expect when they get older, maybe have a blueprint of what to be expecting,” said attendee Ricardo Olvera. Uncles, brothers, and grandfathers were also welcome to bring their little Valentines.