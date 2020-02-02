Father-Daughter dance held in Rio Rancho

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A new documentary features some UNM basketball superstars, that aren't household names, but rather UNM professors and faculty who play in an organized basketball league called the Noontime Legends.

On Saturday, dozens of people filed into the UNM Student Union Building Theater to watch the documentary, Noontime Legends. “This full-court action is really great for people who still love the game, still athletic enough to play the game and it's very special, plus the bond that is formed," said Paul Ingles, the director of the documentary.