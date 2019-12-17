Closings & Delays
Father convicted of trafficking children facing a rape charge

Local News

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A father who forced his three children to panhandle is now facing a rape charge.

James Stewart was arrested last year along with the girl’s mother, Teri Sanchez. Investigators say their young daughter told them Stewart forced her to fondle her friends in exchange for drugs.

That case ended in a mistrial. Then, in October, a jury convicted Stewart on three counts of human trafficking.

Now, he’s accused of raping a child under 13. There are no details yet about this latest allegation.

