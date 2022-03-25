ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fate of an accused serial rapist is now in the hands of a Jury. Eli Kronenanker is accused of raping a teen girl in 2013 that he lured through texting by allegedly claiming to have a mutual friend. The case has seen delays over the years, due to crucial evidence being destroyed by a previous district attorney’s office.

In Friday’s closing arguments the state said Kronenanker misrepresented himself to get the victim to meet up with them, then proceeded to force her to have sex with him using physical force and a gun, threatening her not to tell anyone. The defense said the two had built a relationship in the weeks prior to them meeting up and were in contact after the incident happened. Adding it was consensual and the victim is not telling the truth in order to distance herself from the fact that she had a sexual encounter with an older man.

Kronenanker was previously acquitted on other rape charges in 2015, involving another alleged teenage victim.