Fatal Thanksgiving morning crash under investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque brewery is asking for the public's help in finding a man who almost destroyed thousands of dollars in beer. Wednesday night at Bombs Away Brewery off of Central and Wyoming, a man pulled up behind the brewery and cut the brewery's power supply with a torch.

The owner was alerted to a power outage Wednesday night and saw what happened on his surveillance camera. He says if he didn't find out about the power outage when he did, the beer in his tanks would have been ruined. If anyone recognizes the man or the truck in the video, they are asked to call the police.