Fatal Thanksgiving morning crash under investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-40 Thursday morning. It happened just before 9:00 a.m. on eastbound I-40 near Coors.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Murder suspect in road rage shooting near Old Town now in custody
- Crime: Video shows fight between Truman Middle School teacher, student
- New Mexico: What you need to know about this year’s River of Lights
- Weather: Cooler and drier weather for Thanksgiving Day
- Investigations: Middle of Nowhere: New Mexico’s Multi-Million Dollar Blunder
A woman was ejected from the car. She was taken to the hospital where she later died. The cause of the crash is under investigation.