Fatal Thanksgiving morning crash under investigation

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-40 Thursday morning. It happened just before 9:00 a.m. on eastbound I-40 near Coors.

Story continues below

A woman was ejected from the car. She was taken to the hospital where she later died. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES