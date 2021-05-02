Fatal Sunday morning crash in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened Sunday morning. Officers arrived around 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of 2nd Street and Hazeldine Avenue SW where the crash happened.

A female driver of one of the vehicles had died on the scene. Investigators determined the woman was traveling eastbound on Hazeldine and the other vehicle was traveling southbound on 2nd. Witnesses at the scene confirmed the woman traveling east failed to stop at the stop sign and was hit by the southbound vehicle as it entered the intersection.

No charges have been made and no charges are pending. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.