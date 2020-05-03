Fatal shooting in NE Albuquerque under investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Copper and Wyoming.

APD says it happened before 8:30 Saturday night in the 400 block of General Somerville. One person was found dead at the scene. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made. This is a developing story and News 13 will have more information as it becomes available.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss