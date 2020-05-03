Fatal shooting in NE Albuquerque under investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Copper and Wyoming.
APD says it happened before 8:30 Saturday night in the 400 block of General Somerville. One person was found dead at the scene. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made. This is a developing story and News 13 will have more information as it becomes available.
