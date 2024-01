ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating a death. Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said it happened Friday night around 11 p.m.

APD reported officers were called near 5700 Bogard Street NW for a vehicle and pedestrian crash. After investigating, they believe the crash was intentional. APD Homicide Unit has taken over the case.

If more information is released, it will be added to this article.