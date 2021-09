ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Early Thursday morning, police were called to a crash at Gerard Blvd. and Vail Ave. APD says a gray older model sedan fled the scene after the crash. The pedestrian died on the scene.

This is a developing story. It is unknown if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.