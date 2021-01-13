Fatal pedestrian crash shuts down Coors near Arenal

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in southwest Albuquerque. Details are limited but the Sheriff’s Office says the crash on Coors near Arenal involved a vehicle and pedestrian. Right now, the north and southbound lanes of Coors are closed in both directions between Old Coors and Arenal.

No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Next Read:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES