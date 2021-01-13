Fatal pedestrian crash shuts down Coors near Arenal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in southwest Albuquerque. Details are limited but the Sheriff’s Office says the crash on Coors near Arenal involved a vehicle and pedestrian. Right now, the north and southbound lanes of Coors are closed in both directions between Old Coors and Arenal.
No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
