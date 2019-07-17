Coors at Ellison reopens following fatal pedestrian crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Investigators were on the scene of a deadly pedestrian accident that closed a busy westside intersection Wednesday morning.

Officers say the pedestrian was hit at Coors and Ellison. That individual was taken to the hospital but has died due to their injuries.

Police closed northbound lanes north of Coors with limited access headed south but the area has since been reopened. Authorities have yet to identify the victim.

KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.