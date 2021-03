ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) โ€“ Restaurants and breweries have the green light to bring back live performances and the state is clarifying what is and is not allowed. The Public Health Order has changed many times to meet the needs of an evolving pandemic, so there is some confusion on when these businesses were allowed to start having live performances. However, restaurants are 'excited' to bring back live music.

D.H. Lescombes Winery and Bistro in Albuquerque is getting ready to bring performers back. The assistant manager said prior to the pandemic, the restaurant had live music three to four times a week. "It's just a great vibe that we get back when we have our music here," said Javier Rocha, Assistant Manager at D.H. Lescombes Winery And Bistro.