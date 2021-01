ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base recently welcomes a NASA astronaut and a familiar face. Colonel Nick Hague is the Space Force Director of Test and Evaluation. Hague's visit to Kirtland centered on the space capabilities at the base and how his agency can enhance those missions. Hague was assigned to Kirtland in 2000 where he worked on advanced spacecraft technologies. Since then, the astronaut has totaled 19 hours and 56 minutes in spacewalks and a total of 203 days in space.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that my role as Director of Test and Evaluation is trying to establish a space test enterprise and help integrate and align existing efforts,” Hague said in a news release. “We’re looking at all the programs and system capabilities that are in development across the space acquisition community. They live in different pockets, in different places, and we’ve got to try to unite those efforts and different pieces because together we can achieve more.”