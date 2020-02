ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian and vehicle accident at I-40 eastbound near 98th Street.

I-40 is shut down and all eastbound lanes are closed near 98th Street.

Police have not said what caused the accident or how long the interstate will be shut down.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as it becomes available.